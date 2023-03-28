Central railway station to get low-maintenance e-toilets; facility will be extended to more stations soon

March 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Anyone wanting to answer nature’s call in a public convenience is likely to have second thoughts because of the stink and poor maintenance of the facilities. The Southern Railway is planning to change all that as it puts into action a plan to install the next generation e-toilets, which would need minimum maintenance and provide a clean environment for commuters visiting the various railway stations. The first railway station set to have this amenity will be the Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station.

Commuters said the public conveniences in several railway stations remained unusable because of poor maintenance. They also pointed out that such facilities in railway stations, including Chennai Central, Villivakkam, Ambattur and Perambur Barracks, that had been renovated were being kept locked.

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway, as part of a drive to improve passenger amenities, has allotted the contract for commissioning e-toilets at all railway stations. In the first phase, toilets at the Central station will get a makeover under the renovate, operate, maintain and transfer (ROMT) model.

A senior official of the Chennai Division said the tender was floated for the ROMT model of coin-based pay-and-use toilet facility after a detailed study was undertaken, and an agency had been identified. A 10-year contract of ₹3.23 crore has been awarded for implementing the facility at the Chennai Central Railway station. This is the first time an e-toilet will be established under the ROMT model, the railway official added.

The e-toilet will be a self-cleaning and coin-operated/QR code-operated toilet requiring minimum maintenance. The main criteria of the allotment of contract calls for the agency to provide the e-toilets with ceramic flooring, adequate exhaust fans and ample lighting and water facilities. The design and layout plan for renovating the old and dilapidated toilets are to be done based on the approval by the Southern Railway.

The Chennai Division plans to expand these facilities to important railway stations, including Avadi, Katpadi, Tiruvallur and Mambalam, for which an Expression of Interest is under process.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan, citing the instance of the public conveniences in Pattabhiram railway station, which had remained closed down for several months and only reopened recently, said the absence of finding a maintenance contractor was the reason given by the Southern Railway for keeping the facilities locked.

Mr. Sadagopan suggested that the Southern Railway should tie up with local bodies to recruit manpower for maintaining the public conveniences. Also, it could allot the public conveniences to women self-help groups for better maintenance.