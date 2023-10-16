Central railway station GRP rescue one-year-old child within hours of being kidnapped in Kundrathur

October 16, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Dr. MGR Chennai Central station rescued a one-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the parents within a few hours of being abducted, on Monday. The special team of the GRP arrested a couple from Jharkhand for kidnapping the boy.

A senior official of the GRP said Ayush, son of Lankeshwar Kanhar and Nanidini was kidnapped by unknown persons while the parents were waiting at the Central railway station at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Within a few minutes the couple filed a child missing complaint to the GRP. The police personnel at the railway station on viewing the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras from inside and outside the railway station found an unidentified couple taking away the child and getting into an autorickshaw. Within a few minutes the police team identified the autorickshaw in which the child was kidnapped. Based on the information provided by the auto driver the police team raided a house located in Kundrathur where they found the couple and the boy.

The GRP detained the couple after rescuing the child and during investigation found that they were natives of Jharkhand, and were engaged as daily wagers. The couple identified as Prabhas Mandal and Namitha confessed to have kidnapped the boy as they did not have child.

Later the GRP produced the couple before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.