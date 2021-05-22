Chennai

Central railway station bomb blast accused arrested in a robbery case

S. Rafiq alias Noorudhin alias Ismail, 37, the accused   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pursuing a robbery case, the city police arrested S. Rafiq alias Noorudhin alias Ismail, 37, one of the accused in the bomb blast case at the Chennai Central railway station in 2014.

On May 5. P. Suraj, a jeweller, was intercepted by a bike-borne gang on Allikulam Link Road in Pattalam. The gangsters robbed ₹7.5 lakh in cash and 282 grams of gold jewellery and bars from him and sped away. Police arrested an individual, Sabiyullasin for the robbery and subjected him to custodial interrogation. Based on his information, police came to know about Rafiq's involvement in the robbery. He was secured from a hideout in Tiruvottiyur. Gold jewellery, a car and a bike were seized from him. The police took him into two-day custody on Friday for further investigations.

Police said Rafiq has more than 10 criminal cases for fraud and a non-bailable warrant, issued against him, was pending in connection with the bomb blast case.

It may be recalled that two low intensity bombs exploded in the early hours of May 1, 2014, in a Guwahati-bound train from Bangalore arriving at the Chennai Central railway station, killing a woman passenger and injuring at least 14 others and the case is being investigated by CB-CID.

