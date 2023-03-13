ADVERTISEMENT

Central Institute of Classical Tamil allocated grants worth nearly ₹50 crore over the past 5 years, says Union Minister

March 13, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran raises query on funds spent on the promotion of Tamil and other languages in Lok Sabha

The Hindu Bureau

The Central government has allocated nearly ₹50 crore in the past five years towards the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in the city. The Institute has taken up various efforts for the development of classical Tamil, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed the Lok Sabha to a question raised by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on funds spent on the promotion of Tamil language on Monday.

Mr. Sarkar said the institute had published 55 publications and eight in multimedia and non-book format. The institute was also involved in seminars, short-term projects and translating Tirukkural in scheduled and other languages. Mr. Maran also asked about the steps taken and funds allocated for the promotion of various languages.

The Minister said the Central Institute of Indian Languages was engaged in developing pedagogical literature and offered a diploma programme in Tamil. Though a consolidated amount was provided as grants, language-wise allocation has not been released. Grants were also provided to some language institutions for promotion of Sanskrit, Hindi and other languages under various schemes. Last year alone, ₹452.14 crore was released as grants to Central Institute of Indian Languages and other institutions, he said.

The National Education Policy, 2020, has provisions for medium of instruction in local language or mother tongue for classes up to V, preferably till Class VIII. It also encouraged teachers to use the bilingual approach, Mr. Sarkar added.

