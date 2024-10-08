Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture develops new system to increase shrimp production

At a time when production cost and climate changes affect the output and profitability of shrimp farming, the city-based Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) has developed a new-age shrimp production system that can produce 100 to 120 tonnes per hectare in three crop cycles (100 days/cycle) in a year.

On Tuesday, George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, witnessed the 8th consecutive harvest of this system at CIBA’s Muttukadu Experimental Station under the Super Intensive Precision and Natural Shrimp Farming (SIPNSF).

“CIBA is driven by the need to develop an innovative production system, because despite its significant contributions, the profitability of shrimp farming has been challenged due to production risks such as disease, increasing production costs and stagnant farm gate prices for the last 15 years, and extreme climate changes, including extreme diurnal temperature variations, erratic rainfall patterns, floods, and cyclones,” said Kuldeep K. Lal, Director, CIBA, the nodal research institution of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

K.P. Kumaraguru Vasagam, a principal scientist, who developed the technology, said farmers could plan their crop cycle in-tune with market requirements in terms of shrimp size and volume. “It is a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) circular tank-based production system with a central nursery and state-of-the-art energy dispensation modes with an integrated wastewater management system. This is expected to achieve a ‘revolution’ in the shrimp farming sector,” he added.

Mr. Kurien called upon the Indian shrimp farming industry to adopt and scale up this new shrimp production system, which has the potential to put the industry on the right trajectory.

