GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture develops new system to increase shrimp production

The 8th consecutive harvest of this system was done on Tuesday at CIBA’s Muttukadu Experimental Station under the Super Intensive Precision and Natural Shrimp Farming

Published - October 08, 2024 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when production cost and climate changes affect the output and profitability of shrimp farming, the city-based Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) has developed a new-age shrimp production system that can produce 100 to 120 tonnes per hectare in three crop cycles (100 days/cycle) in a year.

On Tuesday, George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, witnessed the 8th consecutive harvest of this system at CIBA’s Muttukadu Experimental Station under the Super Intensive Precision and Natural Shrimp Farming (SIPNSF).

“CIBA is driven by the need to develop an innovative production system, because despite its significant contributions, the profitability of shrimp farming has been challenged due to production risks such as disease, increasing production costs and stagnant farm gate prices for the last 15 years, and extreme climate changes, including extreme diurnal temperature variations, erratic rainfall patterns, floods, and cyclones,” said Kuldeep K. Lal, Director, CIBA, the nodal research institution of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

K.P. Kumaraguru Vasagam, a principal scientist, who developed the technology, said farmers could plan their crop cycle in-tune with market requirements in terms of shrimp size and volume. “It is a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) circular tank-based production system with a central nursery and state-of-the-art energy dispensation modes with an integrated wastewater management system. This is expected to achieve a ‘revolution’ in the shrimp farming sector,” he added.

Mr. Kurien called upon the Indian shrimp farming industry to adopt and scale up this new shrimp production system, which has the potential to put the industry on the right trajectory.

Published - October 08, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.