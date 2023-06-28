Central govt. yet to send COVID-19 vaccines after T.N. ran out of stocks

June 28, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

It has been over two-and-a-half-months since Tamil Nadu ran out of COVID-19 vaccine stocks.

Though the State requested the Union government for 6.25 lakh doses, there has been no sign of supply yet.

The State exhausted its Covishield, Covaxin and Corbevax stocks in April.

On April 10, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine wrote to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, informing that the State’s vaccine stocks were exhausted and seeking 5,00,000 doses of Covishield, 50,000 doses of Covaxin and 75,000 doses of Corbevax to vaccinate those due for the first, second and precaution doses.

“There is no supply from the Government of India so far,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health.

Unaware of the situation, some persons who had not taken their second or booster dose have been trying to access the vaccines in the last two months in the city.

On Wednesday, a random search on the CoWIN portal threw up only one private hospital, Vijaya Health Centre, in Chennai where only Covovax, which was approved as a heterologous booster dose, was available for persons aged above 18 at a cost of ₹385. The hospital confirmed that doses were available, but only for the booster. No vaccination centre was available for booking in almost all other districts.

Dr. Selvavinayagam said the Directorate was getting a few inquiries from those trying to get themselves vaccinated. “This is because no country is insisting on additional vaccination now,” he said.

A senior doctor at one of the government hospitals in Chennai said the vaccine stock at the hospital ran out three to four months ago. “We see one or two persons asking for vaccination. These are mostly people who want to take up travel abroad,” he said. In some cases, people who have found a new job turn up for a jab, because two doses of the vaccine are mandatory for joining duty.

Officials recalled that there was a time of intense campaigning when they urged people to get themselves vaccinated and not to miss out on the doses.

Till April 9, the Government of India supplied a total of 11,93,50,720 doses to Tamil Nadu — 9,29,22,340 doses of Covishield, 2,18,78,180 doses of Covaxin and 45,50,200 doses of Corbevax.