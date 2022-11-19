Central Govt. pensioners can submit digital life certificates through postmen

The central government/EPFO pensioners can submit their digital life certificates at their doorstep through area postmen.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Posts is providing a platform for submission of digital life certificates for pensioners. They can generate their certificate through area postmen within a few minutes by providing details, including pension account and biometric authentication. A service charge of ₹70 would be collected.
Trending
- PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
- All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
The postal department’s Chennai City Region has facilitated 59,962 State government pensioners to generate such certificates between July and September this year, said a press release.
ADVERTISEMENT