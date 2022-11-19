Central Govt. pensioners can submit digital life certificates through postmen

November 19, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The central government/EPFO pensioners can submit their digital life certificates at their doorstep through area postmen.

The Department of Posts is providing a platform for submission of digital life certificates for pensioners. They can generate their certificate through area postmen within a few minutes by providing details, including pension account and biometric authentication. A service charge of ₹70 would be collected.

The postal department’s Chennai City Region has facilitated 59,962 State government pensioners to generate such certificates between July and September this year, said a press release.

