Central Crime Branch to begin probe into TV actor’s death

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has issued orders transferring the case relating to death of TV actor Chitra to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for in-depth probe.

She was found dead in a hotel room in the city’s outskirts last month. On December 15, her husband Hemnath, 32, was arrested for abetment. He was remanded in judicial custody.

After Chitra’s parents requested the Chief Minister’s cell for a deeper probe into the death, the case was transferred to the CCB, the police sources said.

On Tuesday, the CCB arrested Hemanth in yet another case for allegedly cheating a medical aspirant after taking money from them.

