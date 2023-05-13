Central Crime Branch registers 264 cases, arrests 227 offenders in four months

May 13, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has registered a total of 264 cases, including 86 cases related to cyber offences this year until the month of April.

Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB C. Mageshwari said, “it was due to the effective steps taken by the CCB that 227 suspects were arrested in the last four months. During this period, investigation was completed in 321 under-investigation cases, out of which the court took cognisance in 182 cases. Out of 168 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued by different courts, 107 warrants were executed / recalled based on the efforts taken by respective investigating teams in CCB.”

“As a result of continuous monitoring, among 2,732 cases under trial in 10 courts, 120 cases were disposed, including 37 cases that ended in conviction. Totally, 16 notorious offenders were detained under Goondas Act,” said Ms. Mageshwari.

In April alone, a total of 84 cases were registered and 46 suspects were arrested including 10 persons who indulged in immoral trafficking. Investigation was completed in 91 cases, in which 54 cases were taken on file by courts. In the month, 22 warrants were executed / recalled. Among the cases under trial, 31 were disposed of by the court, including 12 cases that ended in conviction.