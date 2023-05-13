HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central Crime Branch registers 264 cases, arrests 227 offenders in four months

As a result of continuous monitoring, among 2,732 cases under trial in 10 courts, 120 cases were disposed, including 37 cases that ended in conviction, says official

May 13, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has registered a total of 264 cases, including 86 cases related to cyber offences this year until the month of April. 

Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB C. Mageshwari said, “it was due to the effective steps taken by the CCB that 227 suspects were arrested in the last four months. During this period, investigation was completed in 321 under-investigation cases, out of which the court took cognisance in 182 cases. Out of 168 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued by different courts, 107 warrants were executed / recalled based on the efforts taken by respective investigating teams in CCB.” 

“As a result of continuous monitoring, among 2,732 cases under trial in 10 courts, 120 cases were disposed, including 37 cases that ended in conviction. Totally, 16 notorious offenders were detained under Goondas Act,” said Ms. Mageshwari. 

In April alone, a total of 84 cases were registered and 46 suspects were arrested including 10 persons who indulged in immoral trafficking. Investigation was completed in 91 cases, in which 54 cases were taken on file by courts. In the month, 22 warrants were executed / recalled. Among the cases under trial, 31 were disposed of by the court, including 12 cases that ended in conviction. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.