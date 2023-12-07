December 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - CHENNAI

Barring few interior roads, the Central Chennai region had less water stagnation on Wednesday but many zones continued to remain dark without power supply. A few residents protested at the R.K.Mutt Road on Wednesday morning demanding power to be restored and also wanted authorities to clear the water logging in their streets. Traffic halted here for sometime and was cleared only after Mylapore MLA Dha.Velu told the agitated residents that he would look into the issue immediately. But residents here were angry that the issue was not resolved until late evening.

Similarly, residents of Arumbakkam were blocking vehicles on Razack Garden Main Road demanding immediate flood relief. Water has slowly receded in locations like Mandaveli, Teynampet, and T.Nagar. The River View Road at Kotturpuram had some water stagnation.

Houses in Saidapet along the river were flooded and residents here have moved to other locations. “Looks like it will take two more days for the water to dry up here,” residents here lamented. Thyagaraya Nagar, the shopping hub of Chennai also returned to normalcy and most retail shops opened their doors and it was business as usual for them. Sub-ways in this region including the Duraisamy Subway and the Rangarajapuram subway remained closed. There was a mountain of garbage on these two subways.

A few parts of West Mambalam had water stagnation and power cuts. But officials were on the ground trying to restore power and drain the water out.

