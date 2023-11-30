Central Chennai registers highest number of rain-related complaints

November 30, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Central Chennai, covering Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam zones, registered the highest number of rain-related complaints on Thursday, with Kodambakkam and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zones registering the most.

V.S. Jayaraman, a resident of T. Nagar, said there was knee-deep water at his house on Motilal Street because of the rise in road level over the past 30 to 40 years. “We have shifted temporarily to Chromepet. The water is polluted with sewage. We spent ₹7,000 to pump the water from our house. Cleaning expenses may also be high. We want the government to provide a solution,” he said. Sewage overflow was also reported in stretches such as Pinjala Subramaniam Road and Rameswaram Road.

L. Malathi, a resident of Parangusapuram in West Mambalam, said the water level in the street remained high throughout the day, and residents were unable to leave their homes.

Speaking to mediapersons at Ripon Buildings on Thursday, Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Secretary D. Karthikeyan said the water stagnation in T. Nagar was caused by the sudden rise in the level of the Adyar owing to the release of 6,400 cusecs of water from Chembarambakkam and challenges in the discharge of water through the Mambalam Canal.

“Metrowater pumping stations will operate 24 hours to resolve the issues. We are monitoring it. More than 25,000 workers and traffic police will resolve civic issues,” he said. Civic body officials have also asked the Water Resources Department (WRD) to reduce Chembarambakkam’s outflow to prevent floods in areas such as T. Nagar and Mambalam.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said water stagnation of roads had reduced in many areas after the construction of the 819-km storm-water drain network. “We faced challenges in stretches such as Bazullah Road and North Usman Road, and streets such as Govindan Street in West Mambalam. More than 16,000 workers are at work resolving civic issues,” he said.

Of all the zones in the city, Kodambakkam zone, comprising areas such as T. Nagar and Mambalam, reported the highest number of water stagnation complaints on Thursday. According to estimates, over 250 locations in the city reported civic issues caused by water stagnation, sewage overflow, and pollution of drinking water with sewage. Councillors in areas such as Anna Nagar said more than 40% of the streets had reported sewage overflow because of problems in pumping water.

In Anna Nagar 6th Avenue, the sewage pumping station was operated with an additional 60-horsepower motor. Flooding was reported at T.V. Nagar at Thirumangalam and the old flats of Belly Area. Zones such as Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar also reported water stagnation at several roads. GCC workers cleared the water on Pulianthope High Road in ward 77 of the zone on Thursday.

Mayor R. Priya inspected the draining work on on Dr. Nair Road at T. Nagar on Thursday.

