Central Buckingham Canal to get a makeover

April 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The stretch from Swami Sivananda Salai to Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai is being taken up for restoration amid residents expressing apprehension about their relocation during the visit of officials

Aloysius Xavier Lopez,K. Lakshmi

A 2.71-km stretch of the Buckingham Canal passing through congested areas in Chennai will be taken up for restoration. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The civic agencies will start work on restoration of Buckingham Canal on a 2.7-km stretch from Swami Sivananda Salai to Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai by plugging sewage outfalls, developing parks, and planting saplings after clearing the encroachments.

Congested parts of the city such as Chepauk and Triplicane are expected to get additional green cover after the demolition of encroachments. Senior officials from various departments visited residential areas near the Buckingham Canal on Friday to inspect the project site, following the announcement about its restoration by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru in the Assembly. 

The State government has sanctioned ₹1,281.88 crore for the restoration of Buckingham Canal and its associated drains and the major drains of the Adyar and the Cooum to ensure a comprehensive restoration of waterways in the city.

Preliminary works, including boundary survey and boundary demarcation through differential global positioning system, were completed in March.  After demolition of encroachments, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will plug sewage outfalls and the Corporation will develop parks and plant saplings along the Buckingham Canal. The civic officials will identify storm-water drains that carry sewage to the Buckingham Canal and plug such outfalls.

The Water Resources Department officials said the 2.7-km stretch of the Buckingham Canal from Sivananda Salai to Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai has been chosen for the pilot project. The canal runs for 7.21-km in the central parts of the city covering areas such as Chepauk, Triplicane and Mylapore.

“About 5,000 encroachments will be removed along the 2.7-km stretch and the evicted occupants will be rehabilitated as part of the restoration project. A total of 22,000 encroachments have been identified in the Buckingham Canal,” he said. 

On Friday, officials inspected areas such as Neelam Basha Dargah in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency ahead of the launch of the work on restoration of the canal. Neelam Basha Dargah habitation has more than 1,500 families along the canal.

However, all the encroachments are not likely to be removed in such areas. “Demarcation process has just been completed. The department will take central Buckingham Canal as a pilot project for restoration. Remaining work will be completed by other line agencies,” an official added.

