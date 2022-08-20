Centenary celebrations of University Women’s Association held

This year’s theme was ‘Women Power: Changing Dynamics’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 20, 2022 22:34 IST

“Collective strength is collective empowerment,” said Bhamathi Balasubramaniam, former member, Central Administrative Tribunal. She was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the University Women’s Association, Madras, at the M.G.R. Janaki College for Women on Saturday.

Ms. Balasubramaniam spoke about how women sustained the patriarchy by co-opting themselves into the system controlled by men. “Women’s empowerment, therefore, is about not just numbers but the ability to rise, challenging the circumstances,” she added.

Vaidehi Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, who was the Chief Guest, said that women’s empowerment was earned, not given. In her address, she called for the greater enrolment of women in higher education and arts and sciences and higher participation in industry.

Delivering the keynote address, Justice Prabha Sridevan (retd.) said the transition of the woman from victim to survivor was a “work in progress.”  Survival, she added, meant more than the physical. “It also includes the emotional,” she added.

Latha Rajendran, President, UWA, Madras, also spoke on the occasion. Journalist Kavitha Muralidharan, historian and writer V.R. Devika and Vasanthi Ranganathan, resource head, Lake View L&D Center, participated in a panel discussion.

