Cellphone thieves nabbed

The Elephant Gate police on Wednesday arrested a six-member gang of cellphone snatchers including the buyer of the stolen devices.

According to the police, the gang targeted bus passengers using different modus operandi, including attention diversion. The suspects used to travel in autos and bikes behind MTC buses.

Some of their members would get into a bus when it slowed down or stopped. “After stealing a phone or purse by diverting the victim’s attention, they would alight and get into the auto following the bus,” said a police officer.

In case one of them got caught, those travelling in the auto would get into the bus and thrash him by posing as co-passengers and help them escape. “They initially used to sell the stolen mobiles to Hanifa, who runs a mobile shop in north Chennai. He even gave them advance money,” said a police officer.

Based on complaints, a special team comprising Elephant Gate Inspector Julius Caesar was formed to nab the suspects. They nabbed six of them — M. Karthik, N. Karthik, M. Saravanan, John, Vinoth and Mohammed Hanifa, the buyer.

A total of 23 cellphones were recovered from them.