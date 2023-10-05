Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of South Korea-India diplomatic relations in Chennai

October 05, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Marking a landmark year in diplomatic relations between India and South Korea, performers from the Ulsan Metropolitan Dance Company will take audiences on a journey through a traditional Korean music and dance theatre performance. Forty-eight dancers will be accompanied by instruments that continue to be used from the days of yore. Rich music and folk dance will display the dynamism of South Korea’s vibrant and ancient culture, especially since traditional Korean dance is said to be lyrical.

“While we do have various events every year, this becomes the first time ever that we have a large group performing traditional Korean dance and music exclusively for both Chennai and Bengaluru. We are sure this will be a rare opportunity that no one would want to miss witnessing,” says Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Chang-nyun Kim.

The performance will take place at 7pm on October 9, at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

