HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of South Korea-India diplomatic relations in Chennai

October 05, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Sanjana Ganesh
Sanjana Ganesh
Ulsan Metropolitan Dance Company from South Korea

Ulsan Metropolitan Dance Company from South Korea

Marking a landmark year in diplomatic relations between India and South Korea, performers from the Ulsan Metropolitan Dance Company will take audiences on a journey through a traditional Korean music and dance theatre performance. Forty-eight dancers will be accompanied by instruments that continue to be used from the days of yore. Rich music and folk dance will display the dynamism of South Korea’s vibrant and ancient culture, especially since traditional Korean dance is said to be lyrical.

“While we do have various events every year, this becomes the first time ever that we have a large group performing traditional Korean dance and music exclusively for both Chennai and Bengaluru. We are sure this will be a rare opportunity that no one would want to miss witnessing,” says Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Chang-nyun Kim.

The performance will take place at 7pm on October 9, at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.