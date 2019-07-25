Celebrating the city and its communities

Madras Week celebrations are back — this time from August 18 to 25. “This will be the first time that we will be celebrating the city, its past, present and future, without S. Muthiah, who was one of the founders of the celebrations,” historian V. Sriram said on Wednesday. The celebrations, which began in 2004 for just half a day, have grown to having over 100 programmes.

Addressing a press meet, Mr. Sriram said the celebrations were not a colonial legacy. “We want to celebrate the city and its various communities. It is one of the most inclusive cities and is a great place to live in. It’s a feel good event,” he added. Among the programmes planned this year is an event exclusively dedicated to Nalayiradivyaprabandham, Thevaram and Thiruvasagam songs composed in Chennai at the Music University; the U.S. Consulate celebrating 50 years on Cathedral Road and programmes at Mamallapuram for children by INTACH.

Vincent D’Souza, Editor, Mylapore Times, said the date, August 22, was chosen by Mr. Muthiah because it was the starting point for a metro city. He said an event for schoolchildren was to research about old stores and present their stories at an event on August 20 at Srinivasa Sastri Hall. Actor Mohanram said the celebrations would be spread through August. He will present a talk on the centenary of actor M.N. Nambiar. Sashi Nair, director, Press Institute of India, said there was no one organisation driving the celebrations. “It’s all purely voluntary. And we don’t take donations. If someone wants to pitch in, they can do so by providing space or by organising events,” he said. Those wanting to participate or contribute can email at editor@madrasmusings.com, themadrasday@gmail.com or info@prism-india.com.