Celebrating Madras: 96-year old Goschen library hall

The Goschen hall is a crinkly vintage paper inserted as a single-page pullout into a daily newspaper. Parked at Arunachalam Street in Chintadripet, the hall breathes the same air as three other emblems of the past — the May Day Park, Zion church and the Chintadripet fish market.

The other three have been brought up to date in the manner of news pages. The 1847-built Zion Church retains its gothic architecture, but a calculated restoration effort has replaced time-induced slovenliness with a nifty look. The fish market is trussed up in clothes best described as darned, one doing little justice to the sense of history. It should have evoked nostalgia better had it been left to continue in its ragged sweatshirt. However, the point that shines through is that it is not a victim of neglect — poor design choices may be, but not neglect. The May Day park has been smartened up.

In striking contrast, the Goschen hall wears a drab texture of the past, and looks weather-beaten. There is a vintage look that makes a structure tower over its neighbours, despite being diminutive. And then there is that look — somewhat similar to vintage paper texture — that makes a heritage structure invisible. The Goschen hall is beset with this evil, forgotten amidst the fast-paced daily life in Chintadripet.

The Goschen hall’s primary function has been that of a library, having been instituted as Rao Sahib P. Vijiaraguvulu Chetty’s public library. The foundation stone for the building was laid in 1926 by TE Moir, and the library was formally opened three years later, by Viscount Goschen. For this reason, the library and the hall came to be referred by by Englishman’s name too.

Goschen library hall has stayed true to the primary purpose for which it was created, and functions as a branch library.

After accounting for the fact that the reading habit is on the wane and people would rather thumb up and down a screen than through pages for gathering information, the Goshen library lacks expected patronage, attracting fewer readers than most other branch libraries.

The library is said to have an impressive collection of Tamil books across genres, and a modest number of English books. It seems reasonably well stocked on dailies, but that is however not helping it register more footfall.

As pointed out, the library is lost in what lies around it, and the ambience is far from inviting. Though the structure is still solid, its chunky pilasters looking robust, and its wooden and steel rafters firmly in place, its lack-lustre interior and exterior should hardly make it charming in the eyes of young readers. The least that could be done for the facility is give it a few coats of paint.

Goschen hall’s backyard is as ramshackle as it is spacious. The rest room is light years from being functional.

An official with the directorate of public libraries notes that the Greater Chennai Corporation has to undertake the renovation of this building, and that the civic body has pencilled in a plan for its renovation.

Goschen library hall: An allrounder

Though Goschen library was instituted as a library, it also doubled as a hall. As a hall, it displayed impressive versatility. While the hall was largely used for meetings. From reports handed down from the past, it sometimes veered from the standard script, sprining a surprise on residents in the process.

A report dated 16 November 1946 retrieved from The Hindu Archives seems to suggest that the Goshen hall would morph into a “museum of machines”.

The report notes that J P L Shenoy, Commissioner, Corporation of Madras had made a proposal for having a museum of machines at the Goschen library hall.

The Hindu report explains the rationale behind the move: Giving school children a peek into the functioning of various machines — automobiles, sewing machines and radios, to name a few — by displaying them “in whole and in sections, with necessary explanatory notes”.

It is however not clear if the proposal took off the ground. What is however evident is that Goschen library functioned as a generalist-specialist: It was a library that would assume an added character when the situation demanded it.