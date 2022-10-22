Celebrating Deepavali with a peregrine falcon 

The peregrine falcon at a ledge in Trellis South

A bird’s eye view of Trellis South would present a design somewhat quadrate in its outlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, one “resident” at this gated community in Vadapalani enjoys that view.

As reported in these pages last week, a peregrine falcon has evidently made elaborate preparations for a winter sojourn at this community. One ledge there is its favourite hunting perch. However, with each passing day, the first-name terms between bird and humans get wider, with the result that the former flits about the property.

The raptor probably does not appreciate the squarish shape of the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read A gated community in Chennai now has a celebrity resident

This shape however is a critical component in what might ensure its continued stay there, post-Deepavali.

Ravi Swaminathan, secretary, Trellis South Flat Owners Welfare Association, notes residents process this quadrate design as a dovetailing of four L’s. During Deepavali, traditionally, just one ‘L’ is designated as the zone for pyrotechnics.

The “diktat” obviously has a pronounced logistic angle to it. House-keeping staff would retain some helpful calories for later use if they did not have to ramble across the property, scooping piles after piles of cracker debris into their bins.

However, community-wide celebrations being ruled by an irrepressible spirit, they may not stick to that L-shaped rut. They would have a tendency to spread out wider, and in this case, also “louder”. This year though, that diktat is iron-clad and cannot be easily stretched to suit personal conveniences: Ravi explains a massive effort would be made to stick to that one ‘L’ rule in both letter and spirit. Besides, the Government-mandated timings for bursting of crackers would be more strictly enforced. Trellis South has two 18-floor blocks — A and B — and the peregrine falcon is increasingly switching between them, a factor keeping residents agog at the thought of seeing the raptor clearly, closer to their hearth.

The “L” where the crackers would be burst is in the north-east, says Ravi. Gnanaskandan Kesavabharathi, a member of Madras Naturalists Society, who has been intermittently studying the bird’s movements in and around the community, notes the peregrine falcon would move north-west and take shelter from the noise, in another section of the community — and that the north-west movement is one of its regular movements.