Celebrate this Deepavali without crackers, RWA in Besant Nagar requests residents

13 November 2020 11:40 IST

In a note sent by its mail and WhatsApp accounts, Kalakshetra Colony Welfare Association has appealed to residents to desist from using fireworks this Deepavali, keeping in mind the health challenges faced by those with COVID-19.

Kalakshetra Colony is in Besant Nagar, a locality on Chennai’s coastal section.

“Those who are COVID-19 positive may suffer from breathlessness as the novel Coronavirus primarily affects the lungs. Further, those who are cured of COVID-19 may require a long convalescence depending on impact of the disease on their system. The smoke emitted by bursting crackers can add to the health problem. In addition, the elderly So, we have requested our neighbours not to burst fire-crackers this Deepavali,” says Shanthi Krishnan, general secretary, Kalakshetra Colony Welfare Association.

Crowd-funding app

Shanthi Krishnan is creating a crowd-funding platform for the benefit of small-time manufacturers of crackers who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

“I appeal to every citizen to contribute a minimum of Rs.100 to help them.”

For details, WhatsApp Shanthi Krishnan at 94440 09851.