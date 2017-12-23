Chennai

CEG alumni help revamp hall

more-in

Students of the 1968 batch to meet on Saturday

The 1968 batch of engineering students (Guines ‘68) will meet at the College of Engineering, Guindy, on Saturday to celebrate the golden jubilee of their graduation.

The alumni have not only renovated major halls on the campus but have also provided equipment for smart classrooms and research and development work.

“During our reunion in 1993, we decided to help convert the hall in the present manufacturing engineering department into an auditorium. The hall was refurbished by providing seats, air conditioners, audio systems, microphones and speakers,” said S. Thyagarajan, a student of the batch.

The auditorium will be named the Hall of Guines 68 and the alumni plan to add a high-end video conferencing facility, laser projectors, cameras and a fresh set of mikes and speakers, and convert it into a smart classroom.

The batch has also restored the X hall, a heritage structure in the electrical engineering department. It has been named the Edison X Hall.

The electronics and communication department has been furnished with equipment that could be useful for research scholars to patent their work. The batch has also taken up the sprucing up of a seminar hall in the Centre for Water Resources in the civil engineering department, which on completion would be known as Pennycuick hall of Guines 68.

At Saturday’s event, faculty members will be honoured for their contributions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 12:28:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ceg-alumni-help-revamp-hall/article22262546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY