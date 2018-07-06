Ceat signs MoU for greenfield plant

more-in

Ceat, flagship company of the RPG Group, on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement with the State government to invest ₹4,000 crore in a greenfield plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Ceat has acquired 163 acres of land by itself for the project. Last week, the State Cabinet approved the financial incentives for the project.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Anant Goenka, managing director of Ceat, and Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, among others. An official statement said the investment would be spread over the next 10 years and would give direct employment to 1,000 people.

When completed, the Ceat unit will boost the State’s tyre manufacturing capacity. According to the company’s annual report, it plans to utilise the proposed plant for exports. Civil work for the first phase of the project has begun and production is expected to begin in a year.

The plant would bolster its capabilities in the motorcycle and car tyre segments. The company would start with car radial tyres, with an initial capacity of around 250 tonnes per day, the report said.

According to Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association, Tamil Nadu already houses seven tyre manufacturing plants, highest in the country, with MRF, TVS Tyres, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre, Michelin already present in the State.