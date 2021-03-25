CDS commissions patrol ship Vajra

The Coast Guard vessel will be based in Thoothukudi

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vajra in Chennai. The ship is the sixth in the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPVs) constructed by Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Gen. Rawat commissioned the ship in the presence of Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General, Coast Guard; Inspector General S. Paramesh, Commander Coast Guard Region (East); and J.D. Patil, whole time director, L&T, a defence press release said.

The 98-meter OPV is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery and will be equipped with 30 mm and 12.7 mm guns with a fire control system for enhancing its fighting efficiency.

The ship is designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats, including two rigid hull inflatable boats. The ship will be used for search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol and is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment for oil spill response at sea, the press release said.

ICGS Vajra is commanded by Deputy Inspector General Alex Thomas and will be based in Thoothukudi under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, No. 16 Coast Guard District (Thoothukudi).