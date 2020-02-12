Chennai

CCTVs helped crack 70% of hit-and-run cases: police

more-in

Installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on arterial roads of the city has helped in quick detection of offenders in about 70% of the hit-and-run cases, police sources said.

“It was tough to crack hit-and-run cases a few years ago. Only 25% to 30% cases were cracked then. Over 71% of such cases reported during last year have been detected,” said A.K. Viswanathan, Police Commissioner, after inaugurating nine automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at Nandanam, Haldia and Tidel Park Junctions on Monday.

These advanced cameras were installed in association with Chennai Runners at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

Police sources said that the percentage of hit-and-run cases detected in 2018 was 43. In 2019, 71% of cases were detected. The investigation officers said that the presence of CCTV cameras throughout the city as part of the ‘Third Eye’ project helped them.

Explaining the speciality of ANPR cameras, the Commissioner said they captured any high-speed vehicle and its number plate. The place and time would be delivered quickly to investigators, he added. Mr. Viswanathan said the menace of illegal racing on roads has also been curbed now.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 1:32:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cctvs-helped-crack-70-of-hit-and-run-cases-police/article30796210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY