CCTVs helped crack 70% of hit-and-run cases: police

Installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on arterial roads of the city has helped in quick detection of offenders in about 70% of the hit-and-run cases, police sources said.

“It was tough to crack hit-and-run cases a few years ago. Only 25% to 30% cases were cracked then. Over 71% of such cases reported during last year have been detected,” said A.K. Viswanathan, Police Commissioner, after inaugurating nine automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at Nandanam, Haldia and Tidel Park Junctions on Monday.

These advanced cameras were installed in association with Chennai Runners at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

Police sources said that the percentage of hit-and-run cases detected in 2018 was 43. In 2019, 71% of cases were detected. The investigation officers said that the presence of CCTV cameras throughout the city as part of the ‘Third Eye’ project helped them.

Explaining the speciality of ANPR cameras, the Commissioner said they captured any high-speed vehicle and its number plate. The place and time would be delivered quickly to investigators, he added. Mr. Viswanathan said the menace of illegal racing on roads has also been curbed now.