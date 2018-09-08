CCTV footage of complaint by woman SP preserved, HC told

more-in

The State government on Friday told the Madras High Court that footage of visuals recorded by closed-circuit television cameras in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has been preserved and handed over to an Internal Complaints Committee probing a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a Superintendent of Police against a Joint Director.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan told Justice Satrughana Pujahari that one copy of the CCTV footage had been handed over to the ICC and another was in the custody of the Director. The submission was made when counsel for the victim insisted that the CCTV footage recorded between July 1 and August 5 be kept in safe custody.

The victim had filed two writ petitions in the High Court. In the first petition, she sought a direction to the government to transfer the Joint Director to any non-sensitive post outside the DVAC. She feared that he might tamper with the evidence.

Petitioner’s counsel Dakshayani Reddy brought it to the notice of the court that Section 12 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 empowers the ICC to entertain a written request from the victim and recommend to the employer the transfer of the victim as well as the accused to some other workplace.

Yet, in the case of the petitioner, the ICC, led by Additional Director General of Police Seema Agrawal, had in a communication to the Director General of Police stated that it was not competent to take a decision on transferring the Joint Director. Finding force in the counsel’s submissions, the judge wondered how the ICC could make such a statement without reference to Section 12.

Nevertheless, since the ICC had not been included as one of the respondents to the writ petition, the judge granted time till Tuesday for the petitioner to include it as a party. In her second writ petition, the victim prayed for reconstitution of the ICC because it did not contain a member of a non-governmental organisation.

Opposing both the petitions, senior counsel R. Thyagarajan, representing the Joint Director, said the ICC constituted by the DGP on August 17 was not competent to inquire into complaints made against DVAC officials.

He brought it to the notice of the court that the DVAC falls under the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department and not the Home Department. The ICC constituted by the DGP would govern only the regular police force under the Home Department whereas the DVAC had a separate in-house ICC to deal with such complaints. Incidentally, the woman SP who had filed the instant writ petitions was the chairperson of the ICC in DVAC until she lodged a complaint and got herself transferred, he said.

Now, the ICC in DVAC had been reconstituted with another officer as its chairperson. Therefore, the complaint could be heard only by that committee, the senior counsel contended. After hearing him, the judge said those issues would be taken into consideration after the petitioner includes the present ICC as one of the respondents to the case next week.