CCTV cameras being installed at 26 MRTS stations in Chennai, say railway officials

December 23, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway, having installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in 16 railway stations, has awarded work contracts to cover 26 additional railway stations under the Nirbhaya fund. The work on installing CCTV cameras in the 26 railway stations is under progress.

Details of CCTV cameras being installed in railway stations were shared by the senior railway officials at the 156th Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting held at the headquarters of Chennai division on Thursday.

DRUCC member R.R. Vijayvir had sought details of the CCTV cameras installed in railway stations of the Chennai division. A senior railway official said the CCTV installation work was in progress at 26 stations on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) stretch between Chennai Beach and Velachery and on the Villupuram section. Fresh tenders have been finalised for identifying a contractor for CCTV work in 48 stations and the RailTel had started work in 54 stations.

Mini shelters sought

A. Abdul Hameed, member of the DRUCC representing the commuters of Avadi and Pattabhiram, sought construction of mini shelters on Platform No. 3 at the Pattabiram station and speeding up of the work on the bridge. The railway officials pointed out that March 31 has been fixed as the deadline for completing the bridge.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh, who chaired the meeting, briefed the members about the infrastructure work being executed, including the redevelopment of Chennai Egmore and Katpadi railway stations, and highlighted the punctuality of trains.

DRUCC members requested additional stops, installation of electric signboards at major stations, improvement in toilet facilities and more suburban trains.

Senior railway officials, including R. Ananth, Chief Project Manager (Ghati Shakti) and Additional Railway Managers Sachin Punetha, and Tej Partap Singh participated.