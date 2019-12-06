CCTV cameras at Chennai Metro Rail stations develop glitches

Nearly 10% of CCTV surveillance cameras installed across the 45 km of Chennai Metro Rail stations have developed technical glitches, sources said.

Of late, it has been noticed that a number of cameras develop glitches, stop working and don’t display the video. “Many think this is a small number and not a cause for grave concern. But if an incident happens, then one of the most important ways to find out what happened is through the CCTV footage. So when it fails, no one will know what occurred at a particular time. It is not enough if a glitch is fixed. When we know that an issue keeps cropping up in cameras often, the root cause has to be identified and only that will help solve it permanently,” another official said.

Chennai Metro Rail has been built at a cost ₹14,600 crore and has 32 stations, both elevated and underground. Each station has nearly 80-100 cameras depending on its size. “Some bigger stations like Chennai Central have more than 120 and smaller ones like Nanganallur Road and Ekkatuthangal have only 50 or 60. These are fixed at both the concourse (where tickets are issued) and platform levels. Together, in all 32 stations, we have more than 2,000 cameras installed,” an official said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), there were a few instances of video loss in certain cameras which were attended to immediately. “Also, we carry out regular audits to see if there is any anomaly [in the functioning of these cameras]. As soon as we notice it, we ensure it is corrected at the earliest,” an official said.