CCD fallout: start-ups in city to get a crisis helpline

Entrepreneurs and start-up teams from across Chennai gathered at the Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Ispahani Centre in Nungambakkam to show their solidarity with Cafe Coffee Day’s late founder V.G. Siddhartha. The entrepreneurs also decided to set up a call centre and create a peer group that would help entrepreneurs in stress.

The gathering was organised by R. Balachandar, CEO and co-founder of Wassup Laundry, and Sakthivel Paneerselvam, the founder of the6.in. The entrepreneurs discussed various solutions they can offer to the start-up ecosystem to overcome stress and crisis. They said what happened to Mr. Siddhartha was quite unfortunate.

C.K. Kumaravel, CEO and co-founder of Naturals Salon and Spa, shared his failure stories and how he overcame those situations. He said “we live in a society that lauds entrepreneurs who succeed but not the ones who fail”. “One can learn a lot from those who failed too. We will create an ecosystem that will assist entrepreneurs who have failed and need support,” he added. Suresh Radhakrishnan, founder of Chai Kanth, said more casual networking should happen within start-ups.

The entrepreneurs have decided to organise frequent meetings and brain storming sessions to understand their problems.