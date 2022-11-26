CCB unearths job racket in Vadapalani

November 26, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The accused, operating from a commercial complex in Vadapalani, collected huge sums of money from jobseekers by promising them placements abroad

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man for operating an unregistered job recruitment agency and for cheating several job aspirants after promising them overseas placements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was identified as C. Ramesh of Sivan Koil Street, Thiruverkadu. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said Josbin Rayan, a jobseeker, lodged a complaint with the Job Racket wing of the CCB stating that Greenways Enterprises operating out of a commercial complex in Vadapalani had cheated several jobseekers by collecting huge sums of money after promising them placements in foreign countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the complaint, the Job Racket wing officials found that the company promised jobseekers with skill training in welding, carpentry, mechanical and electrical engineering to get visa but got them tourist visa after collecting large sums of money.

The police recovered 45 passports, medical reports of 100 applicants, work permit receipts, cheque books, a laptop, a car and two two-wheelers from the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US