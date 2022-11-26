  1. EPaper
CCB unearths job racket in Vadapalani

The accused, operating from a commercial complex in Vadapalani, collected huge sums of money from jobseekers by promising them placements abroad

November 26, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man for operating an unregistered job recruitment agency and for cheating several job aspirants after promising them overseas placements.

The accused was identified as C. Ramesh of Sivan Koil Street, Thiruverkadu. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said Josbin Rayan, a jobseeker, lodged a complaint with the Job Racket wing of the CCB stating that Greenways Enterprises operating out of a commercial complex in Vadapalani had cheated several jobseekers by collecting huge sums of money after promising them placements in foreign countries.

Based on the complaint, the Job Racket wing officials found that the company promised jobseekers with skill training in welding, carpentry, mechanical and electrical engineering to get visa but got them tourist visa after collecting large sums of money.

The police recovered 45 passports, medical reports of 100 applicants, work permit receipts, cheque books, a laptop, a car and two two-wheelers from the accused.

