CCB police arrests Chennai man for cheating real estate buyer of ₹1.19 crore

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a person for cheating a real estate buyer of more than ₹1 crore. The CCB arrested T. Jikkaram Choudry, a resident of Madipakkam, on October 9.

A senior police official of the CCB said the 47-year-old had duplicated land documents measuring 7,200 sq ft. in a housing layout in Injambakkam and had planned to sell it to K. Suresh of CIT Nagar for ₹9 crore. He also got an advance amount of ₹1.19 crore in April this year. After receiving the sum the accused failed to proceed with registration of the plots or refund the advance amount.

Based on the complaint filed by Mr. Suresh the CCB filed a case and after investigation confirmed that Mr. Jikkaram had cheated him. The CCB police arrested the accused who was hiding in Madipakkam.

He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.