CCB modernises depository for keeping case properties, records

June 19, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The case properties that are seized or collected in the course of investigation in Central Crime Branch cases are preserved in the Malkhana since August 31, 2019

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) now has modernised its Malkhana (depository) management system by enabling QR code reading.

The case properties that are seized or collected in due course of investigation in Central Crime Branch cases are preserved in the Malkhana, which is a safe depository functioning in the office building of Greater Chennai Police since August 31, 2019.

The properties deposited during the intermediary time taken for producing in the courts as well as the properties entrusted by courts for safe custody are maintained in the Malkhana, which ensures the safety and retains the evidentiary value of properties intact until the same are disposed by the courts.

In the Malkhana, 2,925 properties pertaining to 44 categories involved in 403 cases have been kept, which includes high-value properties and documents. Since its management has become challenging due to various factors, such as the increase in volume of evidence being collected and stored, the difficulty in identifying the properties that were seized long ago and in the event of a change in the investigating officer and a new incumbent takes charge, tracking the status of property whether it is under custody or taken to court and if so, by whom and when, the frequent movement of case properties back and forth between various courts and Malkhana.

C. Mageswari, Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB, said: ”To overcome the above difficulties and to avoid manual maintenance of properties, a Q.R. code enabled ‘Malkhana Records Maintenance System Software’ has been developed and set in operation in the Malkhana of Central Crime Branch, which assigns unique Q.R. code identity to each property ensuring safety as well as enabling to transact easily, facilitates in tracking the chain of custody back and forth between the investigating officer, Malkhana and the court”.

It helps to view the record pertaining to any particular property, including its image instantly without the need of physically opening the seal/packing of the property, generates multiple query based reports on all necessary parameters, tracks the movement of properties to the court, added the officer.

