CCB intensifies probe into misappropriation case of multinational company

July 24, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of Central Crime Branch has intensified its probe into the money trail in a misappropriation case.

The wing recently arrested two men from Paramakudi who allegedly swindled over ₹5 crore from a multinational firm in Taramani and transferred it to bank accounts in Spain before rerouting to their accounts in India.

C. Ramesh Chokkalingam, manager in Philips GBS LLP, Taramani, Chennai, in his complaint said the company had been doing its money transactions using SAP. He said Augustin Cyril, 29, of Paramakudi, who joined the company in 2021 as a senior accounting specialist, had misused his user ID and created false payment requests from Spain and Belgium between July 22, last year and February 8, this year.

Augustin Cyril misappropriated ₹5 crore with the help of his friend Robin Christopher, 26, of Paramakudi. The complainant alleged that the two transferred the money to bank accounts of their friends in Spain and Belgium. Then they rerouted the money to their accounts. Taking them into custody, the police questioned them.

A senior police officer said: “Since all payments are being released from the multinational company’s office in Spain, Augustin Cyril fraudulently generated payment requests from Spain and Belgium, then he transferred the released money into an account of Christopher’s relative in Spain. Then the duo transferred the funds to the accounts of their relatives and friends in India through different modes before gaining themselves.” So far, the police recovered 280 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹17.60 lakh cash from them.

