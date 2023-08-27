ADVERTISEMENT

CCB executed 86 non-bailable warrants last month 

August 27, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch(CCB) of Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has executed 86 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) in the last one month.

Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has ordered to nab absconding accused involved in cases of CCB who have been issued pending NBWs and produce them before courts.

Under the direct supervision of the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), police teams launched an investigation and a search to nab absconding accused. From July 17 to August 16, the CCB arrested 86 accused who were issued NBWs and involved in bank fraud, fake passport, usury, chit fund fraud and land grab, said a press release.

