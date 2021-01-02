Central Crime Branch booked 535 cases in 2020

CHENNAI

02 January 2021 00:57 IST

Investigation completed in 385 cases

In spite of the slow down due to the pandemic, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has registered 535 cases in 2020 for mostly white collar offences in the city.

The Central Crime Branch, a unit of Greater Chennai Police, is exclusively handling the investigation into cyber crimes, land grabbing offences, chit and usury offences, video piracy, prostitution and white collar offences like cheating, forgery, impersonation, bank frauds, job racket, fake passport/visa offences and other cases assigned by the Commissioner of Police.

The special unit is functioning under the Additional Commissioner of Police and IGP P.C. Thenmozhi.

In its annual performance report, the CCB said that in spite of the slowdown due to the pandemic, the branch registered 535 cases. During investigation of these cases, 359 accused were arrested and remanded.

In 385 cases, investigation was completed and the accused were sent to trial before respective courts. Among the offenders, 29 notorious and repeat offenders were detained under Goondas Act in 2020.

As many as 284 cases were disposed from trial courts. Out of the 10,136 petitions received from public, 8,414 have been disposed after enquiry.

Anti Bank Fraud investigation wing has frozen ₹2.12 crore of crime proceeds and caused return of ₹40 lakh to victims. The wing has seized 17 cars and 75 sovereigns of gold in their efforts to trace crime proceeds.

The wing has seized 100 cellphones from fake call centres.