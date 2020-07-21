Chennai

CCB asks YouTube to block Karuppar Kootam

Following a complaint from the State BJP unit, the police registered a case and arrested prominent members of the channel.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has written to YouTube, asking them to block the channel Karuppar Kootam, which recently drew flak for posting an objectionable video against a Hindu devotional song.

Following a complaint from the State BJP unit, the CCB registered a case and arrested prominent members of the channel, including Surendran alias Naathigan and M. Senthilvasan.

More arrests

On Monday, they arrested two more persons associated with the channel. They have been identified as Somasundaram of Otteri and Guhan of Maraimalai Nagar.

On Monday, Mr. Surendran filed a petition before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court seeking bail.

