CCB arrests woman for cheating job aspirants

CHENNAI

30 September 2021 01:49 IST

The Central Crime Branch arrested a 41-year-old woman who cheated 35 job aspirants to the tune of ₹ 1.18 crore on the promise of getting them jobs in Chennai Corporation.

Police said the accused, J. Stella alias Stephi 41, a native of Poothapandi in Kanniyakumari district, deceived people by claiming that she was an advocate and that she was highly influential among bureaucrats and politicians, with photos she had taken with them.

She targeted conservancy workers promising them to get their jobs regularised or get them posts of sanitary inspector and corporation supervisors. The CCB registered a case based on a complaint from E.Boopathy of Selaiyur who gave ₹ 5.10 lakh to her on a promise to get a job.

She had cheated 35 persons between 2019-2020.

Police recovered ₹ 90,000 in cash and jewellery worth ₹11 lakh from her and she was remanded in judicial custody.