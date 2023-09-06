ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrests two persons for cheating businessman of ₹4.50 crore

September 06, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ​CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two persons, who cheated a 57-year-old proprietor of a company in Vadapalani of ₹4.50 crore, on Tuesday. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested the two accused from a hideout in Dindigul district and after producing them before a judicial magistrate, both were sent to prison.

A senior official of the CCB said Harikumar, proprietor of PERS Enterprises at Vadapalani, had paid more than ₹4.50 crore to Sridharan of M.S. Associates in Nungambakkam and his friend Kalaiyappan alias Kumar Kalaiyappan of Kalaiyappa Pictures on the pretext of supplying medical equipment. However, the two rook the money and failed to deliver the goods. Based on the complaint lodged by Harikumar, a case was registered in the Entrusted Document Fraud (EDF-I) of CCB.

​A police team of the EDF during investigation ​f​ound that Sridharan and Kalaiyappan were planning to deceive ​t​he victim without paying the amount. ​

