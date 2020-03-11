CCB arrests three for cheating

Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) anti-bank fraud team have arrested three persons for running a call centre and cheating people under the pretext of getting them bank loans.

Selvakumar, Kumar and Midhun ran the call centre with over 80 tele-callers. “The main suspect, Selvakumar, is also a member of the trade wing of a political party,” said a police officer.

“The tele-callers would call people and offer quick loans. Most of their targets were from the low/middle income group. Once the customer agreed, they would collect details including their PAN, Aadhaar and bank account numbers,” said a police officer.

A few days later, the tele-callers would call up and ask customers to maintain a minimum balance of ₹50,000 in their accounts. “After that, they would either access the customers’ bank accounts online or fool them into sharing OTP with them. They would then withdraw the ₹50,000. When the customer enquired, they would claim this to be loan processing charges,” the officer said.

Later, when the customers asked them for the loan, they would say that the loan request had been rejected and that the processing fee would be reversed in 45 days. They would then switch off their phones. “People should not believe people offering loans through phones,” the officer said.