CCB arrests three accused involved in cheating freight forwarding companies

June 16, 2022 00:39 IST

The trio was involved in the export freight forwarding scam in Thoothukudi district

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three absconding accused involved in the export freight forwarding scam in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday. The three accused, belonging to Thoothukudi district, have been identified as Titus Samuel, Suresh Kumar alias Daniel and Vetrimaran. The three were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Endorsement Document Fraud wing of the CCB said several complaints have been received addressed to City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal about an unidentified gang setting up dubious companies and involved in cheating freight forwarding firms to the tune of nearly ₹60 crore. Based on the complaint, the CCB filed a case and on investigation found fictitious companies were started to open bank accounts and cheat freight forwarding without paying them the dues for utilising their services.

The CCB police team had arrested three persons including Ponraj, David and Gokulraj for being involved in the cheating case on June 2.

