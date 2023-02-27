HamberMenu
CCB arrests Hari Nadar

February 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police arrested A. Hari Nadar alias Harigopala Krishnan in connection with a cheating case filed by a Kerala-based businessman.

Hari Nadar is lodged at Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara, in Bengaluru following an arrest in another criminal case.

On Monday, the CCB formally arrested him based on a complaint lodged by a Kerala-based businessman Ismail Farhad alleging cheating in May 2021. He will be brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody, said police sources.

