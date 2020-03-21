CCB arrests gang of fraudsters

The Bank Fraud Prevention Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a gang of five suspects, including a woman, who cheated many, promising to facilitate sanction of quick online loans for a commission.

The police gave the names of the suspects as V. Tamiselvan, 25, of Maduvankarai; A. Suganya, 24, of Ullagaram; Promod, 23, of Pallavaram; M.Gopinath, 25, of Taramani; and J. Vishal, 23, of Periamedu. They were working in the back end offices of Selva alias Selvakumar, a kingpin who was arrested two weeks ago. The five-member gang was operating a call centre separately in Kovilambakkam.

The officers of special unit appealed to public not to fall prey to online fraudsters who offered to arrange quick or cheaper loans for commission or any other basis. In this, the special unit so far arrested more than 33 persons in connection with this fraud and over 20 fake call centres were sealed.