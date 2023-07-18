CCB arrests four persons, seizes 412 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹35 lakh cash in two cases 

July 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested four persons in two cases relating to misappropriation of funds from Philips GBS LLP in Taramani and proprietorship entities operated by Rajesh and brothers to an extent of ₹5 crore and ₹2.60 crore respectively.

During the search on the residences of the arrested persons in both the cases, gold jewellery weighing 412 sovereigns, ₹35 lakh in cash, a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler, a laptop and five mobile phones were seized. About ₹67 lakh in bank accounts of the arrested persons have been frozen by the Entrustment Document Fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch.

On Tuesday, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore inspected the seized property. He lauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner of Police, CCB, Meena, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajasekaran, inspectors Revathi and Sumathi and other police personnel in quickly arresting the suspects and recovering the crime proceeds.