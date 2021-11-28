CCB arrests five persons for usurping property

Woman’s land sold without her knowledge

Five persons, who had impersonated a property owner and used forged documents for selling a plot located at Puthur near Avadi, were arrested on Saturday. All the five were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to Puzhal prison.

The police said R. Valaiyapathi, 58, a resident of Menambedu, lodged a complaint alleging that some persons had occupied his plot measuring 2,400 sq. ft. using forged documents. Based on the complaint, the Central Crime Branch took up investigation and found that the plot had been divided into smaller units of 800 sq. ft. and sold.

The CCB found were five persons involved in this crime. They had transferred the ownership of the plot using forged documents.

The property was then divided into four smaller plots of 800 sq. ft. each and sold. The names of the arrested were given as S. Meganathan of Puthur, V. Bose of Ambattur, B. Nandakumar of Thirumullaivoyal, E. Suresh of Ambattur and J. Mohammed Sharif of Porur.