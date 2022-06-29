CCB arrests a man accused of fraud in procurement of pulses
He was part of a group that defrauded wholesale traders in Chennai, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar of ₹4 crore
The Entrustment Document Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly defrauding wholesale traders in Chennai, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar of ₹4 crore.
The accused was identified as R. Jaiganesh, 32, a native of Pollachi, who was holed up in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
The police said N.R. Balaji, of Tiruvottriyur, is a cereals wholesaler. A friend introduced him to M. Pandiarajan, of Triplicane, Jaiganesh, Murugesan, Hariharan and Uma, who claimed to be running a ‘Kishan ration shop’ by procuring cereals from farmers and wholesalers. They showed a forged agreement and claimed it was approved by the Union government.
Mr. Balaji had supplied them with cereals, worth ₹3.65 crore, since March 21. But Pandiarajan and his associates failed to pay. On Mr. Balaji’s complaint, the police arrested Pandiarajan and got him remanded in judicial custody in April.
A police team looking for the other absconders arrested Jaiganesh in Mathura and brought him to the city. He was remanded in judicial custody by a court.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.