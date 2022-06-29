Chennai

CCB arrests a man accused of fraud in procurement of pulses 

The Entrustment Document Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly defrauding wholesale traders in Chennai, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar of ₹4 crore.

The accused was identified as R. Jaiganesh, 32, a native of Pollachi, who was holed up in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The police said N.R. Balaji, of Tiruvottriyur, is a cereals wholesaler. A friend introduced him to M. Pandiarajan, of Triplicane, Jaiganesh, Murugesan, Hariharan and Uma, who claimed to be running a ‘Kishan ration shop’ by procuring cereals from farmers and wholesalers. They showed a forged agreement and claimed it was approved by the Union government.

Mr. Balaji had supplied them with cereals, worth ₹3.65 crore, since March 21. But Pandiarajan and his associates failed to pay. On Mr. Balaji’s complaint, the police arrested Pandiarajan and got him remanded in judicial custody in April. 

A police team looking for the other absconders arrested Jaiganesh in Mathura and brought him to the city. He was remanded in judicial custody by a court.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2022 12:36:52 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ccb-arrests-a-man-accused-of-fraud-in-procurement-of-pulses/article65575646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY