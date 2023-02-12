CBSE students gear up for board exams in pre-COVID-19 pattern

February 12, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students and teachers from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the city are gearing up for the Class XII Board Exams, which are scheduled to begin on February 16.

This year, the students are reverting to the pre-COVID-19 exam pattern, where the exams will be held in one instalment instead of taking place as two semester exams like in 2022.

After a year of online learning in Class XI owing to school closures during the pandemic, the current batch of Class XII students got to attend physical classes for their final school year. While students are prepared to take up the exams, the past year has been one filled with challenges given the pandemic’s impact on education.

“While students were able to catch up conceptually, getting them to focus was an issue given that the general attention span had come down following the last two years of online classes. Staying in class and paying attention for a prolonged duration took a hit. When we planned the schedules, we had to make sure to include ancillary periods, including physical education and library hours, after every two hours of classes, something we usually don’t do at the higher secondary level,” said Vishnucharan Paneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools.

He said in the run up to the board exams, teachers had been asked to let students revise at their own pace. “We even had three students withdrawing from school at the start of the year. This has been a tricky year for students and teachers,” he said.

Stating that the Board’s advance announcement about the reduction in syllabus was helpful, Lakshmi Prabha, principal, Prasan Vidya Mandir, and vice-chairperson, Chennai Sahodaya Schools Complex, said they observed that Class XII students being a lot more focused and learning better than Class X students.

“After spending all of Class VIII and IX online, we saw Class X students struggle initially with learning. For all senior students overall, we had to address their interest levels and ability to focus, and many of them gave us feedback that sitting for prolonged hours and taking long exams proved to be a challenge,” she said.

Ahead of the exams, she said Class XII students at their school had sessions by subject experts in physics, mathematics, accountancy and chemistry, who told students how they could tackle the last leg of revisions and their exams.

Many have, time and again, stressed the importance of being thorough with the NCERT textbooks. “While a small part of the paper will have HOTS (High Order Thinking Skills) questions, we find many students are worried about it and are neglecting a larger part of their preparation, which is from the textbooks. This should be avoided,” Ms. Lakshmi added.

In the run up to the boards, C. Satish, director general, ABS Group of Institutions, said how and where students chose to sit and revise as well the duration of their revisions should be taken care of. “Through the school year, students have been encouraged to practice writing three-hour exams in preparation for the boards, and this can be continued as well. It is also important that students eat healthy and get enough sleep ahead of the exams,” he said.