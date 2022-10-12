CBSE schools enthused by focus on ‘Design Thinking’

ADVERTISEMENT

With several schools having taken to coding, AI, and robotics for its students over the last few years, the focus next is on design thinking, which the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has been promoting in a big way.

Design thinking encourages students to apply a process to solve problems and find a creative, innovative solution in any field or domain - be it in arts, social science, medicine or engineering or even problems at home, the community or workplaces.

Earlier this year, the board released a skill module on design thinking and innovation for middle school students which was developed by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and faculty from IIT Bombay

ADVERTISEMENT

. While schools in Tamil Nadu are excited about the focus on design thinking and the availability of the skill module, the emphasis now is on ensuring teachers have a full understanding of what it entails before offering the skill course to students. Most schools are planning to introduce the skill course in the next academic year. A workshop was recently held by the CBSE in the city which focused on various aspects of design thinking, for heads and faculty members from its affiliated schools.

“A great amount of understanding is needed to introduce and teach design thinking and innovation, and as a first step our teachers were taken on a visit to a design thinking lab here in the city. The board already has several skill courses for middle school students and this is a welcome addition,” said Srinivasa Raghavan, Principal, Bala Vidya Mandir.

At the Sri Sankara Vidyalayaa Senior Secondary School in Karur, School Correspondent Ashok Shankar said that they had introduced certain aspects of design thinking through the Atal Tinkering Lab on campus which students extensively use.

The focus of design thinking is more on hands-on knowledge which is learnt by doing, exploring and acting upon challenges discovered within their surroundings, the CBSE says

. “In keeping with design thinking’s spirit of encouraging students to come up with creative solutions, we had one student come up with a solution to keep away elephants from human habitations and farmlands which was received well by various stakeholders. Though we are yet to implement this as a course as such, it is important to seamlessly bring in various facets into their everyday learning,” he said.

Schools, Mr. Ashok added, would also greatly benefit if a design thinking module is effectively built up with industry collaboration.

It is not just students who show a keen interest in additional courses, but parents as well. “Students, especially in middle school as well as their parents, are particular about the school offering such skill-based programmes. We expect that when design thinking and innovation is introduced in the near future in school, the response will be enthusiastic,” said Priyanka Ghosh, Principal. Vikas Mantra Public School.

Along with design thinking and innovation, CBSE has made course material available online for 11 other skill courses online, which include coding, data science, virtual reality, and AI.

C. Satish, Director General, ABS group of schools, stressed on two aspects - releasing textbooks as well as conducting workshops for teachers by the board to effectively take design thinking forward to students. “While the module which has been made available is for a skill course for middle school students, having textbooks based on the same would help us especially to introduce it as an elective course for senior students,” he said.