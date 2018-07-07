CBSE files plea against homework ban in HC

more-in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court challenging Justice N. Kirubakaran’s May 29 directives that no school in the country, irrespective of the board to which it is affiliated, should prescribe homework for Class I and II students and that even private CBSE schools should follow only National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks.

The writ petitioner, M. Purushothaman, on Friday brought to the notice of the judge that he had filed a caveat petition expecting the Association of Management of Private Schools (AMPS) to go on appeal against the directives.

However, curiously, it was not private schools but the CBSE which had preferred an appeal, he said and informed the judge of the case papers having been served on him before the appeal could be listed before a Division Bench.

In an affidavit filed in support of the writ appeal, K. Srinivasan, Regional Officer of the CBSE, Chennai, said the single judge had travelled beyond the scope of the writ petition filed by Mr. Purushothaman, an advocate, and issued a series of directives on related issues. He claimed that the High Court order on the use of NCERT textbooks by private CBSE schools was directly in contravention of an order passed by Delhi High Court on February 21.

It was pointed out that the Association of School Vendors had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court last year against CBSE’s insistence upon following NCERT textbooks.

Allowing the case in February this year, the court had held that selling of non-NCERT books by private schools did not amount to commercialisation and therefore the CBSE could not restrain the schools from opening book shops on campus and selling books of private publishers.