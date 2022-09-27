CBSE distances itself from topic on Varnas in Class VI textbook

‘The news reports are factually incorrect, and the matter does not relate the board’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 27, 2022 20:58 IST

Following objections raised over a chapter on the Varna system in a Class VI textbook, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) sought to distance itself from media reports about the same and clarified that the board does not publish history textbooks.

The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam had staged a protest against this chapter in Coimbatore, and the Makkal Needhi Maiam had issued a statement on Monday, asking for the removal of the chapter, which references the Varnasarma Dharma and has illustrations related to the same.

In a statement, the board said media reports about the Class VI history textbook containing topics on the Varnas had been wrongly attributed as being published by the CBSE. Stating that the news reports were factually incorrect, the board, in its clarification, said the matter does not relate to the CBSE.

